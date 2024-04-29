CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography

    ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit seized a number of phones and computers from the home of a man accused of possessing and accessing child pornography. (Supplied) ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit seized a number of phones and computers from the home of a man accused of possessing and accessing child pornography. (Supplied)
    Share

    A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.

    In January, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) were notified by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre after the accused uploaded child sexual abuse materials using Skype.

    Bruce Campbell, 61, who was employed as a principal at Calgary's Sacred Heart Elementary School, was arrested and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography on April 16.

    "Currently, we believe these offences are solely related to online activities, but can appreciate how parents and students would be shocked and concerned about these charges," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger in a news release.

    ALERT says Campbell's home was searched following his arrest and a number of phones and computers were seized.

    "A preliminary forensic analysis of the seized devices found child sexual abuse materials on his work-issued cellphone," officials said.

    Campbell was released from custody on a number of conditions and is expected back in court on May 10.

    ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and speak with police by either contacting their local authorities or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News