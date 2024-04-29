'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography

A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.

In January, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) were notified by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre after the accused uploaded child sexual abuse materials using Skype.

Bruce Campbell, 61, who was employed as a principal at Calgary's Sacred Heart Elementary School, was arrested and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography on April 16.

"Currently, we believe these offences are solely related to online activities, but can appreciate how parents and students would be shocked and concerned about these charges," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger in a news release.

ALERT says Campbell's home was searched following his arrest and a number of phones and computers were seized.

"A preliminary forensic analysis of the seized devices found child sexual abuse materials on his work-issued cellphone," officials said.

Campbell was released from custody on a number of conditions and is expected back in court on May 10.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and speak with police by either contacting their local authorities or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.