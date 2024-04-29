Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development

The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says "has incredible potential" for the province.

On Monday, Premier Danielle Smith and Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen unveiled the UCP government's passenger rail master plan, a series of steps it will take to "build the optimal passenger rail system for the province."

The vision includes:

A commuter rail system for the Calgary area that connects neighbouring communities and links them to the Calgary International Airport and the city's downtown;

A commuter rail system for the Edmonton area that connects neighbouring communities and links them to the Edmonton International Airport and the city's downtown;

Regional rail lines from Calgary and Edmonton to the national parks;

A regional rail line between Calgary and Edmonton, with a local transit hub in Red Deer;

Municipal-led LRT systems in Calgary and Edmonton that link with the province's passenger rail system; and

Rail hubs in Alberta's major cities that provide links between commuter rail systems, regional rail routes and municipal-led mass transit systems.

The province's strategy is also expected to introduce an Alberta-led, "Metrolinx-like" Crown corporation to develop the infrastructure and oversee the daily operations associated with the railway network.

A request for proposal for Alberta's passenger rail master plan will be issued this summer and the government expects to add further investment to the project in Budget 2025 and 2026.

If the strategy moves ahead, the province says it expects to begin construction in 2027.

There is no information on how much the network will cost.