Calgary

    • Calgary man wants to celebrate lottery win 'Alberta-style'

    Randall Donison won $1 million in the March 30 draw of the Lotto 6/49. (Supplied) Randall Donison won $1 million in the March 30 draw of the Lotto 6/49. (Supplied)
    Randall Donison says he's going to get himself a meaty reward as part of his recent lottery win.

    Officials say he won $1 million in March 30's Lotto 6-49 draw and the winner said the news took him by surprise.

    "I hadn't even had my coffee yet!" Donison said in a news release.

    "I'll be honest, I never thought it would happen, and it didn't look like my [selection] numbers matched but I always do a double check on the Lotto Spot app."

    Officials said the win came from the Gold Ball jackpot on a ticket he purchased at the Shell gas station at 3550 32 Ave. N.E.

    "I started playing Lotto 6/49 before they had the Gold Ball and extra jackpots," he said. "I must have checked it at least 10 times on the app that day.

    "It took a while before I realized, 'Hey, this is legitimate!'"

    Donison says the money is going to help him live a little easier as he plans to put some toward his mortgage and help out some family members.

    He also said he's going to treat himself with the money too.

    "I'm probably going to buy a nice steak house dinner!"

