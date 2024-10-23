Cavalry FC's Tobias Warschewski kicks his way to the 2024 Golden Boot Award

Cavalry FC’s Tobias Warschewski won the Canadian Premier League’s Golden Boot Award, but it wasn’t a smooth road to the league's scoring title for the German striker.

When FC Edmonton folded after the 2022 season, Warschewski went back to Germany and ended up taking the year off soccer. He says circumstances didn’t allow him to comeback to North America last season.

“I wanted to comeback to North America, and this was my goal. I wanted to comeback last year as well, but it didn’t work out like that,” he said.

When Warschewski returned to North America, he signed with Cavalry FC and it’s been a great fit for both sides.

Despite being away from the game for a year, Warschewski won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the regular season, ending with 12.

“It’s a great feeling, but I’m just grateful that the team is having success now,” the 26 year old from Dortmund, Germany said.

“We’re in a good situation right now with Sunday for the (1/2 Semi Final) against Forge, and we’re looking forward to it.”

A big leg and creativity

Warschewski loves to score goals. He has a big leg and says he’s been working on that since he was a young lad.

“I think it’s a bit of genetics as well,” Warschewski said.

“Of course, as a kid, every free time I try to play, and I think that’s the key moment that I got so strong.”

Head coach Tommy Wheeldon Junior believes there’s even more to come from the big German striker.

He says he loves how creative he is around the goal.

“Different types of goals, right. Head, volley, side foot, close ranger and left foot. He can do it all. He’s a very exciting player to work with.”

Cavalry and Forge renew their rivalry in the 1/2 semifinal on Sunday in Hamilton. That game gets underway at 2 p.m. MDT.