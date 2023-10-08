Cavalry FC seize the shield, celebrate regular season title with 3-0 win over Pacific

Cavalry FC tied a bow on a dream season Saturday, blanking Pacific FC 3-0 in a game played before close to 5,000 roaring fans at ATCO Field.

Daan Klomp, Mael Henry and Myer Bevan scored for Cavalry, who celebrated winning the CPL Shield for top regular season record after the match.

Cavalry FC are the top seed for the CPL playoffs, and host Forge next Saturday. If Cavalry FC wins, they advance straight to the final, which they will also host.

Pacific needed to score twice in the second half to jump up to second or third place, and fired 10 shots but Cavalry Marco Carducci stopped them all, including five excellent saves and one point-blank miracle save against Adonijah Reid.

Bevan's goal was his 11th of the season, tying him for the league lead.

Cavalry FC Myer Bevan tied for the CPL lead in goals in 2023 with 11. (Photo: X@myerbevan)

Tickets are on sale now for Saturday's playoff against Forge FC.