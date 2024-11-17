Cavalry FC unveil North Star Cup at Sunday afternoon appearance

Cavalry FC are taking the North Star Cup on a trophy tour stop Sunday afternoon.

The new Canadian Premier League champions will be at Team Town Sports Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be photo opportunities for fans including with players and the championship trophy.

“It’s really cool,” says Cavalry midfielder Sergio Carmago. “Seeing all the kids getting really excited, getting in line and getting ready for us to sign some autographs and take pictures with the trophy; it shows how far we've come in six years. It's a really special moment.”

It’s the first public event since Cavalry FC defeated Forge FC 2-1 on Nov. 9 in front of a sellout crowd of over 7,000 people at Spruce Meadows’ ATCO Field.

Carmago has been with the club since the beginning and was there to meet fans and says the victory was special to both fans and players.

He says fan support has been second to none.

“It also helps that we've been a winning team and a winning equation from the get go. It's been really special just to see the amount of fans starting to recognize us outside of soccer and in the city that kind of tells you where soccer's at right now.”

The victory in the finals was the first for Cavalry FC in three tries against Forge FC.

That breakthrough was summed up Saturday morning on the Cavalry FC X feed, which featured a team photo with “2024 Champions” overhead and a quote from coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.:

“You gotta go through the pain,” it said, “if you want to taste the champagne.”

Team Town Sports is at 33 Heritage Gate S.E. in southeast Calgary.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.