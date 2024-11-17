Cavalry FC unveil North Star Cup at Sunday afternoon appearance
Cavalry FC are taking the North Star Cup on a trophy tour stop Sunday afternoon.
The new Canadian Premier League champions will be at Team Town Sports Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be photo opportunities for fans including with players and the championship trophy.
“It’s really cool,” says Cavalry midfielder Sergio Carmago. “Seeing all the kids getting really excited, getting in line and getting ready for us to sign some autographs and take pictures with the trophy; it shows how far we've come in six years. It's a really special moment.”
It’s the first public event since Cavalry FC defeated Forge FC 2-1 on Nov. 9 in front of a sellout crowd of over 7,000 people at Spruce Meadows’ ATCO Field.
Carmago has been with the club since the beginning and was there to meet fans and says the victory was special to both fans and players.
He says fan support has been second to none.
“It also helps that we've been a winning team and a winning equation from the get go. It's been really special just to see the amount of fans starting to recognize us outside of soccer and in the city that kind of tells you where soccer's at right now.”
The victory in the finals was the first for Cavalry FC in three tries against Forge FC.
That breakthrough was summed up Saturday morning on the Cavalry FC X feed, which featured a team photo with “2024 Champions” overhead and a quote from coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.:
“You gotta go through the pain,” it said, “if you want to taste the champagne.”
Team Town Sports is at 33 Heritage Gate S.E. in southeast Calgary.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup
Nick Arbuckle's first Grey Cup start was a victorious one.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
2 killed, 9 wounded in shootings in New Orleans near parade route
New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and nine others were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Biden authorizes Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons.
E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots leaves 1 dead and dozens sickened across the U.S.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
Danielle Smith echoes Doug Ford's concerns about Mexico trade, hopes for 'carve out'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
Edmonton temperatures higher than usual this November
Edmonton has seen a warmer-than-average fall this year, but while some residents might be enjoying it, others might wonder what our winter will feel like.
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Eby says new B.C. cabinet built around 'kitchen table' issues: affordability, homes
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
Winter storm watch issued for eastern Saskatchewan
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch covering a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan.
Suspect tasered after allegedly assaulting officer: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reporting that officers used a taser during the arrest of a break-in suspect, after the man allegedly attacked an officer during the encounter.
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
1 person critical following transport truck rollover in North York
One person has been critically injured in a transport truck rollover in North York on Sunday night.
Police warn public after third GTA victim allegedly sexually assaulted by same phony rideshare driver
Police in Peel Region are urging the public to not accept any unsolicited offers of transportation from those unknown to them following three recent sexual assaults involving a suspect purporting to be a rideshare driver.
PQ open to abolishing Sante Quebec
A PQ government could abolish the Santé Québec agency, which the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will set up on Dec. 1.
Montreal Opposition against pedestrianizing Sainte-Catherine Street
Montreal is considering banning cars from certain parts of Sainte-Catherine Street, but the Opposition said the plan lacked public consultation and is calling for a referendum.
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
Prince Edward Island classic “Anne of Green Gables” gets an interactive update
Fans of “Anne of Green Gables” have a new, interactive version of the novel to enjoy.
RCMP in Nova Scotia searching for missing boy
Richmond county RCMP is asking the public for help locating 11-year-old Amare Peck. He was last seen on Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.
Jason Kelce, Winnipeggers cheer on Blue Bombers ahead of Grey Cup
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off their fifth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup final, they’re garnering support from celebrities and fans alike.
Two men accused in fatal border crossing to stand trial in Minnesota
Two men are to stand trial on human smuggling charges this week, almost three years after a family from India was found frozen to death on the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
Winnipeg teenager charged after carrying machete
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a weapon after he was seen carrying a machete early Saturday morning.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed over $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Careless driving charge laid against Ottawa bus driver after Hwy. 417 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say an OC Transpo bus driver was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Hundreds rally in support of sprung structures for asylum seekers in Ottawa
A pair of rallies both in support of and against a proposal to build tent-like structures for asylum seekers took place just down the street from one another on Sunday afternoon.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Two arrested in ‘violent’ overnight incidents
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
Man charged after allegedly driving across OPP detachment lawn
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving across the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment’s lawn in Midland Saturday evening.
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
Poplar Hill Lions Club reaches $80,000 fundraising goal for wheelchair accessible swing
With a dream of bringing a wheelchair-accessible swing to Poplar Hill, Rick Castle started collecting bottles and cans.
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
Bhangra dancers shine in Windsor Symphony Orchestra concert
The energetic movements of Bhangra and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra collided on Sunday afternoon.
St. Clair wins and loses on the court against Fanshawe
A pair of games on Saturday afternoon between Windsor and London’s college basketball teams saw each school walking home with a victory and a loss under their belt.