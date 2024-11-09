CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cavalry FC win first North Star Cup, defeating Forge FC 2-1 at sold-out ATCO Field

    Cavalry FC won the Canadian Premier League championship Saturday, defeating Forge FC 2-1 (Photo: X@CPL) Cavalry FC won the Canadian Premier League championship Saturday, defeating Forge FC 2-1 (Photo: X@CPL)
    Cavalry FC won the Canadian Premier League title Saturday afternoon, defeating defending champion Forge FC 2-1.

    Tobias Warschewski scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute and Sergio Camargo fired home what turned out to be the winner around seven minutes later.

    After the break, Forge FC cut the deficit in half when Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson redirected a loose ball in front of Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci into the net.

    Cavalry stiffened on defence however and were able to shut the 2023 champs down after that.

    The record sold out crowd at ATCO Field roared when the ref blew the whistle after seven-a-and-a-half minutes of added time.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

