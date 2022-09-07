CCMA Country Music Week in Calgary: What’s happening and where

Hundreds of Canadian country musicians will be riding into Calgary for Country Music Week.

Calgary is hosting the 40th anniversary Canadian Country Music Awards on Sunday, and the four days leading up to the star-studded ceremony are packed full of free live music and events featuring dozens of artists.

Tourism Calgary says the ceremony will bring some 6,000 guests to the city, which is marking its 10th time hosting the awards – more than any other.

"Calgarians are dusting off their cowboy boots and our fantastic hotels and restaurants are getting ready for a week of celebration that will bring more than $12 million to our local economy," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"I encourage everyone to enjoy the best in live music and take in one of the many exciting performances."

Approximately 130 volunteers signed up to help, filling up all the available spots within 10 minutes.

"Calgary and the province of Alberta have a long history of country music, featuring legends such as Ian Tyson, Paul Brandt, Terri Clark and k.d. lang. We are frequently called the country music capital of Canada, so Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards feel like a natural fit," said Tourism Calgary in a Wednesday news release.

"Calgary is ready to prove once again, why it’s the home of Canadian country music."

WHAT'S HAPPENING DURING COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK

Calgary's thriving country music scene will be front and centre during Country Music Week, which runs from Sept. 8 to 11.

Here's a complete list of the fan events taking place:

Thursday, Sept. 8

CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session 1

Featuring: J ason Benoit, Aaron Goodvin, Nate Haller, Madison Kozak, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Tyler Joe Miller, Mariya Stokes and Tim and The Glory Boys.

ason Benoit, Aaron Goodvin, Nate Haller, Madison Kozak, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Tyler Joe Miller, Mariya Stokes and Tim and The Glory Boys. When: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: National Music Centre

Cost: Sold out

Sirius XM Top of the Country Finale Concert

Featuring: Tenille Townes, Josh Ross, Sacha and Shantaia

When: 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theatre

Cost: Free

Friday, Sept. 9

CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session 2

Featuring: Don Amero, Kyle McKearney, Griffen Palmer, Meghan Patrick, Kelly Prescott, Owen Riegling, Dave Sampson and Shantaia

When: 4 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Where: National Music Centre

Cost: Sold out

CCMA Legends Show

Featuring: George Canyon, Patricia Conroy, Doc Walker, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, George Fox, Aaron Goodvin, JoJo Mason, Jess Moskaluke, Duane Steele, Tim and The Glory Boys and Michelle Wright

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Martha Cohen Theatre

Cost: Sold out

CCMA House

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theatre

Cost: Free

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ford-F150 Truck Powered Performance

Featuring: Lindsay Ell and Sacha

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Outside the National Music Centre

Cost: Free

CCMA FanFest

Featuring: Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Joe Miller, Robyn Ottolini, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes and Brett Kissel

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: National Music Centre

Cost: Free – RSVP here

CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session Three – Crossing Borders

Featuring: Dean Brody, Kelly Archer, Brad Rempel (from High Valley) and Phil Barton

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: National Music Centre

Cost: Sold out

Sunday, Sept. 11

CCMA Red Carpet

When: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

CCMA Award Show

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: $66 to $140

Country music fans can also attend the CCMA Off-Country Music Festival at various local venues from Sept. 8 to 11.

For more information and a complete schedule you can visit the CCMA website.

Click here to see a complete list of the 2022 CCMA Awards nominees.