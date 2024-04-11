'Celebrating the next 100 years': 2024 Calgary Stampede canvas auction doesn't disappoint
The Calgary Stampede canvas auction marks the official countdown to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
It's also seen as a gauge of the city's economic health.
This year's canvas auction didn't disappoint.
Former Rangeland Derby champ Kurt Bensmiller fetched an impressive $175,000 on Thursday night.
In fact, four of the first five drivers brought in bids well over $100,000.
But the crowning moment went to Kris Molle, another past Rangeland Derby winner, who took in a whopping $210,000.
Graf Mechanical came in with that bid.
Twenty-seven drivers in all hauled in more than $3.115 million, easily surpassing last year's $2.75 million.
Thursday night's canvas auction was held at the Big Four Roadhouse, where bidders registered to stake their claim as a tarp sponsor.
"Last year, we celebrated 100 years of chuckwagon racing, and this year, we're celebrating the next 100 years," said Kristina Barnes, manager of agriculture and western events for the Calgary Stampede.
"We have a very strong group of bidders tonight. It's a very diverse group of companies -- everything from technology, construction, tech, oil and gas of course. ... We hope to see a very good result, economically."
Last year, a total of 27 bidders raised $2.75 million to support chuckwagon drivers and their respective teams as they competed in the world-famous Cowboys Rangeland Derby.
Bids in 2023 ranged from as low as $50,000 to as high as $170,000.
Two of the top three bids came from First Nations groups (Grey Eagle Casino and the O'Chiese Business and Investment Centre).
The 2022 total was $2,105,000, marking an increase in funds of $645,000.
"Right now, 77.3 per cent of businesses are optimistic, which is incredibly high and far above the national average," said Ruhee Ismail-Teja, vice-president of policy and external affairs with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
"We look a lot at how businesses are doing and in particular, how large organizations are. There are businesses in the city that are above 100 employees, so the largest businesses -- 95 per cent of them -- have the access to capital that they need, which really tells us that they've got a reasonable amount of money in their pockets to be able to support things like the Stampede auction."
Historically, Calgary has been quite focused on the price of oil, and when those prices are higher, they do correlate with higher bids at the canvas auction.
Ismail-Teja says a number of other industries, however, are growing in the city.
"We look at hospitality and tourism in particular -- about 86 per cent of those businesses are seeing higher revenues than they were a year ago," she said.
"So that's good news, but also when we look at businesses across different sectors that would be supporting the Stampede auction, their revenues are higher as well."
Anupam Das, an economics professor at Mount Royal University, says more diverse growth across different industries is positive, but there are still concerns.
"At the same time, we'll find out more with this auction because there is a little bit of cautiousness as well related to the potential future of inflation," he said.
"So that might make people a bit, you know, careful before spending money.
"It's not necessarily (that) there is a one-to-one relationship with the amount of money people (spend at) this event and the city's economy, but I think what we will see here is that it'll give us a good indicator about what the immediate future forecast of our economy would be."
Chuckwagon drivers excited for big auction turnout
It's safe to say Dayton Sutherland has chuckwagon racing in his blood, representing a third generation of his family's legacy on the track.
The up-and-coming 26-year-old will make his debut at the 2024 Calgary Stampede and has been looking forward to this big event for his entire life.
"It's everything. Like, it's quite literally everything, not only for our tarps obviously, that's the side that I deal with the most, being the driver, but you know, even for the shows to go on," he said.
"You're looking at the raw, you know, advertising, dollars of companies. ... And I just think that, you know, if it's a strong sale, it's usually a good indication of people's willingness to spend money at least at a corporate level in the economy."
Driver Chance Bensmiller says the event allows many competitors to keep going through the entire season.
"This is a big stepping stone for us. ... It's a big part of our budget and this sale is our biggest one," Bensmiller said.
"Now that the Stampede has split this up, allowing the opportunity to sponsor a single night of the event helps split it up and brings in a lot of smaller companies. It really helps get their name out there."
With files from Camilla Di Giuseppe, Damien Wood
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to 'meet all its security needs' in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
'It's bonkers': Edmonton MP reacts to Smith's plan to veto federal-municipal deals
Proposed legislation that would allow the Alberta government to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government, including research grants to post-secondary institutions, is being criticized as political interference and red tape.
-
Local distillery felt 'backstabbed' by Alberta minister during vodka jug controversy
A local distillery says it's restarted production of its four-litre vodka jugs after it says it was unfairly targeted by the Alberta government.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge non-profit helps Grade 12 students make it to grad in style
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
-
Lethbridge reveals proposed water conservation plan, no current restrictions in place
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
-
4 candidates compete for vacant council seat in Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Vancouver
-
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a "fraudulent conveyance."
-
'We're coming for them': On 2nd anniversary of Winters Hotel fire, former tenants continue to fight for justice
Wendy Gaspard recalls the terrifying moment she had to run for her life, escaping an inferno that destroyed her home and killed her neighbours Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay.
-
'Time stopped on that day': Ethan Bespflug's grieving family marks anniversary of his death
April 11, 2023, marks a horrific, life-altering day that has been forever engrained in the minds of Ethan Bespflug’s family.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
-
Pacific FC set for season opener this Saturday at Starlight Stadium in Langford
This Saturday the Halifax Wonderers are in town to face Pacific FC in the season opener at Starlight Stadium in Langford. For the fans, there will be some changes at the pitch.
Saskatoon
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Saskatoon Blades ready for Red Deer rematch
As the clock ticks down to Friday, the excitement builds for the Saskatoon Blades.
-
Sask. man restores 118-year-old home
The French-colonial style home was built in Hanley in 1906 by a man named Louis Amunds. It’s believed to be inspired by homes in New Orleans.
Regina
-
Here's how to tell if you are holding a counterfeit bank note
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
-
New art exhibit in Regina celebrates famous stars and characters
A new art exhibit celebrating famous stars, as well as literary characters and their stories, is now on display at the Regina Public Library (RPL).
-
University of Regina students present urban density findings
On Thursday, several University of Regina (U of R) students presented their final projects on urban sprawl, a topic that was heavily debated at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Toronto
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
-
North York shooting sends 1 person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person critically injured.
-
Missing Toronto senior found by Leslieville crossing guard, reunited with family
A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Protesters demand justice after Quebec man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
-
Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia teachers vote in favour of strike mandate as conciliation talks near
Unionized public school teachers in Nova Scotia have voted in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Street
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Ottawa
-
Grade 6 students in Almonte, Ont. campaign to have local veteran's name added to cenotaph
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
-
Ottawa police say 'high-risk sexual offender' now living in Vanier
Ottawa police are advising the public that a man with a history of sexual offences is now living in the Vanier area.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Stats show violent crime is up 18% in Timmins, property crime is down
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
Barrie
-
Police investigate fire that forced Barrie high school to close for several days
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving for excessive speed on County Road 27
Police pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly clocked travelling more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Closing arguments presented at Wasaga Beach trailer park assault trial
The defence and Crown spent more than two hours trying to convince the judge of their version of events during closing submissions in the trial of Gary Costa, the man accused of a violent assault in a Wasaga Beach trailer park.
Kitchener
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
-
Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition controversy
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
London
-
A section of Highway 401 near Dorchester, Ont. is closing for construction. Here's when
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
-
Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Windsor
-
Ethan Belchetz is a 'slam dunk': Spitfires manager
After watching Ethan Belchetz named MVP of the recent OHL Cup tournament Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler says his pick at #1 was “a slam dunk.”
-
'Biggest event in years' is coming to downtown Detroit. Here’s what you need to know:
The NFL Draft in Detroit is two weeks away and city officials want to be loud and clear about one point: This event will be massive and like no other the city has hosted in recent memory.
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.