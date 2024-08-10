CALGARY
    Celebrity ambassadors help Calgary Polo Club raise funds for domestic abuse survivors

    Jordan Guilford (L) with celebrity ambassadors Olivia Luck, Pamela Noble and Michelle Morgan at the Calgary Polo Club Saturday.
    The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.

    The proceeds of the day went directly to support Hope’s Cradle and a scholarship program that provides trade school funding for survivors of domestic abuse.

    A trio of celebrity ambassadors – Disney star Olivia Stuck, Heartland’s Michelle Morgan and social media fitness model and actress Pamela Noble -- were on hand to cheer for Gems for Gems, an organization founded by CEO Jordan Guildford.

    “Gems for Gems is an organization that focuses on survivors of domestic abuse and really helps them get to that next phase of healing – so we focus on full scholarships to trade schools, we have Hope’s Cradle, our Thrive program, and many more initiatives,” Guilford said.

    “Everything is really focused on (delivering) high-impact (outcomes) and really being that game-changer for survivors of abuse,” she said.

    Stuck, who starred in the Disney Channel series Kirby Buckets, said she was watching polo for the first time, but was rooting for Guilford and her organization.

    For more about Gems for Gems, go here.

