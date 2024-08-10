Celebrity ambassadors help Calgary Polo Club raise funds for domestic abuse survivors
The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
The proceeds of the day went directly to support Hope’s Cradle and a scholarship program that provides trade school funding for survivors of domestic abuse.
A trio of celebrity ambassadors – Disney star Olivia Stuck, Heartland’s Michelle Morgan and social media fitness model and actress Pamela Noble -- were on hand to cheer for Gems for Gems, an organization founded by CEO Jordan Guildford.
“Gems for Gems is an organization that focuses on survivors of domestic abuse and really helps them get to that next phase of healing – so we focus on full scholarships to trade schools, we have Hope’s Cradle, our Thrive program, and many more initiatives,” Guilford said.
“Everything is really focused on (delivering) high-impact (outcomes) and really being that game-changer for survivors of abuse,” she said.
Stuck, who starred in the Disney Channel series Kirby Buckets, said she was watching polo for the first time, but was rooting for Guilford and her organization.
For more about Gems for Gems, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins gold in breaking at Paris Olympics
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Running Paris: Olympic dreams do come true for fans
Runners from 147 countries will follow the footsteps of Olympic athletes tonight as they take part in what the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ organizers have called 'Marathon pour tous.'
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman
The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
-
Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
-
Jasper's mayor says return date for residents will be announced Monday
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
-
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
-
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
-
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
-
53 new wildfires in B.C. as lightning concerns persist
A pair of heat warnings and four severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in B.C. Saturday after 53 new wildfires started in the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
-
'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.
Regina
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
-
The Perseid meteor shower is returning. Here's what to expect
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest and best displays of shooting stars all year, is in the forecast for next week, according to NASA.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
-
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
Montreal
-
Montreal storm: First-hand stories of flooding and mayhem
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
-
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
-
'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
Atlantic
-
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
-
Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
-
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
Winnipeg
-
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
-
'Not forgotten': Family, advocates reflect 10 years after death of Tina Fontaine
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
-
Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
-
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
-
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
Barrie
-
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
-
Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
-
OPP report 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist deaths
According to OPP, motorcyclist deaths have significantly increased in recent weeks, nearly doubling compared to last year.
Kitchener
-
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodiverse children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
London
-
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
-
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
-
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
-
SIU end investigation into man’s injury while in Windsor Police Service custody
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.
-
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.