CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to give an update on the city's response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The update comes as businesses in Alberta have begun reopening as part of the relaunch of the province's economy, which began May 14.

The reopening of bars, restaurant, pubs and cafes in Calgary and Brooks, however, is being delayed until May 25.

The maximum size for outdoor gatherings was increased to 50 people on Friday, while indoor gatherings continue to be capped at 15 people.

Albertans should remain at least two metres away from other people while in public and should wear a mask when that isn't possible.

Officials said police and bylaw would be patrolling busy parks and pathways over the May long weekend.