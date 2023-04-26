Cenovus reports Q1 profit down, lowers production guidance and raises dividend

Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina