Central Library turns 5 in downtown Calgary celebration

Calgary’s downtown public library is celebrating its fifth birthday. The central library opened its doors on November 1, 2018. Since then, it has welcomed over 4.5 million visitors.

“We're proud to be a central part of our city's fabric as a place of connection, learning, and inspiration for all members of our community,” said Sarah Meilleur, CEO, Calgary Public Library. “Central Library is a hub for our downtown community, a neighbourhood location for some, and a destination for many others.”

A photo showing the outside of the Calgary Central Library.

The massive curved $245 million building spans over 240,000 square feet. Special features include the 12,200-square-foot Jocelyn Louise Anderson Children's Library, a Teen Centre, an Indigenous Languages Resource Centre, and 33 bookable meeting rooms.

All its facilities cost nothing to use.

“All of our services are free. Our meeting room bookings, our printing services,” said Mary Kapusta the public library’s manger of communications and engagement.

“Fifty-seven per cent of Calgarians are active library users and they use the library quite a bit. You know, all that you can get for that free library card.”

Happy 5th Birthday to the Central Library in East Village 🎉 Half a decade ago, we unveiled our stunning new Central Library, and over 50,000 people celebrated with us on that incredible day! Join in the festivities this week: https://t.co/6iUQ72h2lE pic.twitter.com/GOIwBmOOHN — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) November 1, 2023

TOURIST ATTRACTION

As much as the books, computers and meeting spaces, the building itself is a draw, not just for Calgarians but tourists as well. In 2019 it won the Library Building Award from the American Institute of Architects, and American Library Association.

“One of the surprising parts for our library staff is they're not used to having tour buses. In the summer, you'll see all these tourists from all over the world coming in different languages are spoken about this building every day," said Kapusta.

"There’s a course at Harvard University that mentions this building that our CEO takes part in, and teaches every year. Architectural Digest,(and) New York Times Times Magazine, have also named this as a place you have to see."

"It's great to look so good, but we have to have some more substance, and that's our programming and our staff."

Thursday is the central library’s official birthday and there are some events already underway including drop-in birthday activities starting November 1, with themed Family Storytimes with special guests every day of the week through Friday.

The big party is on hold until the weekend so more Calgarians can take part.

Central Library is turning five this year! To celebrate, Calgary Public Library is putting on the ultimate birthday bash from 12 pm – 4 pm on November 4 and self-guided birthday activities on November 1: https://t.co/zBve5N9WKL pic.twitter.com/hkCAp91H9U — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) November 1, 2023

Opening ceremonies start Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Indigenous drumming, dancing, and Puppet Storytime, followed by a joint performance from the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus’ Tenors, and the Calgary Boys’ Choir.

There will also be circus shows and hula-hoop workshops and self-guided Indigenous p[lacemaking tours and crafts throughout the day until 4:00 p.m.