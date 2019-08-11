For decades Canadians have been answering the call for help from countries all over the world wracked by war and on Sunday, Calgarians participated in a service to remember their work.

The 17th annual Peacekeepers Day, held at Peacekeepers Park in Garrison Green, is a special ceremony where the names of fallen peacekeepers will be read aloud and added to the Walls of Honour in the park.

Families of soldiers killed in Afghanistan and other peacekeeping and support operations are invited to the ceremony every year.

A number of elected officials, members of Canada's armed forces and representatives from veterans' associations and their families are also in attendance.

The event also features a speech from the Honourable Lois Mitchell, Lt.-Gov. of Alberta.

The operations undertaken by Canada's peacekeepers include peace-restoring, peace-enforcement, peace-making, peacekeeping, observer missions, humanitarian operations, reconstruction and, occasionally, the supervision of elections.