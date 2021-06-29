CALGARY -- Albertans who have received a first dose of vaccine can now enter to win one of several sports packages as part of the Open for Summer Lottery.

Those who enter by July 22 will have a chance to win CFL season tickets for the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks, tickets to host a group of 20 friends at a Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers game, and a round of golf for four in Kananaskis Country.

Winners will be announced July 29.

More than 1.6 million people have already entered the lottery, which currently includes three, $1 million jackpots, along with prizes from Air Canada and WestJet, and the Calgary Stampede.

As of Tuesday, 71.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose of vaccine, and 38.6 per cent have received the two doses needed to be fully vaccinated.

“We've all missed the thrill of watching our favourite teams play to the roar of a cheering crowd. Thanks to Albertans' hard work at getting vaccinated, we can get back to many of our favourite pastimes and sports as we safely open for summer," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement.

"These prizes will help welcome fans back to their seats and are yet another incentive to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Prize packages include:

Edmonton Oilers

One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people at an Oilers 2021-22 regular season home game in the food-inclusive Sky Lounge at Rogers Place, with a visit from an Oilers alumnus;

One winner will receive an Oilers VIP Package, which includes a pair of lower bowl tickets for an Oilers 2021-22 regular season home game, Oilers jerseys, a VIP tour with an Oilers alumnus and dinner at Studio 99, and;

One winner will receive four Loge Ledge Tickets to a 2021-22 Battle of Alberta Game at Rogers Place, dinner at Studio 99, Oilers jerseys and a visit from an Oilers alumnus.

Calgary Flames

One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people in a Terrace Suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome with food and beverage and a visit from a Flames alumnus;

One winner will receive a Flames VIP package, which includes a pair of Telus Club seats for a Flames regular season game, dinner at the Telus Club, Flames jerseys and a visit with a Flames alumnus, and;

One winner will receive a Battle of Alberta package, which includes four tickets in the Telus Club for Flames versus Oilers, dinner, Flames jerseys and visit with a Flames alumnus.

Edmonton Elks

Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages, and;

One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Edmonton for 10 people, with food provided.

Calgary Stampeders

Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages, and;

One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Calgary for 10 people, with food provided.

Kananaskis Country Golf Course

One tee time for 18 holes for four people. Valid until Oct. 10.

Anyone who has already entered the Open for Summer Lottery does not need to re-register for the new sports prize draw.

The first draw, for $1 million, will be done on July 1, when Alberta moves to Stage 3 of its reopening plan and all health measures will be lifted.

All Albertans aged 18 and up can enter and you have to prove vaccination to claim a prize.

The second and third $1 million draws will be done in August and September and the winner will need to have received two doses of vaccine.

Enter online at alberta.ca/lottery.

Albertans can book a COVID-19 vaccine through AHS online, participating pharmacies or by calling 811.



