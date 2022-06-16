Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce back
For those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
We are expected a system of rain to breach the foothills of Alberta later Thursday afternoon, but it will stay close to the mountains leaving Banff and Canmore region with the chance of two to five millimetres. While winds are expected to stay mild, nowhere near Tuesday and Wednesday’s gusts, some southeast winds are going to help keep that precipitation west.
Environment Canada does have a 30 per cent chance of rain for Calgary throughout the late afternoon and evening. However, early models suggest that will be reserved for a brief period between 9:00 and 10:30pm before the wind moves the system along. There is also a chance those showers have a moment of thunder and lightning as well.
Southern Alberta forecasted precipitation map for the evening of June 16.
Friday and Saturday boasts similar conditions with Friday breaking the seasonal average of 20 degrees for the first time in close to two weeks. Both Friday and Saturday’s chance of rain looks to be focused on the evening hours.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
