Changes to Calgary's Kensington Road could cause a 'slight' change in traffic

Big changes are underway along Kensington Road N.W.

The City of Calgary has begun installing several temporary traffic calming measures to improve safety of between 14 Street and Crowchild Trail N.W.

"The changes are expected to reduce incidents and near-misses involving people who walk, wheel, drive and take transit," said the city in a Thursday news release.

The changes include:

Reducing Kensington Road to a single lane in each direction;

Extending curbs, using temporary traffic calming curbs, along the corridor and most crosswalks;

Adding some parking on Kensington Road between 18 Street and 19 Street N.W.;

Extending the existing 40 km/h speed limit; and

Installing rapid flashing beacon lights at crosswalks: one permanently at 16 Street N.W. and one only during the construction at 18A Street N.W.

'SLIGHT CHANGE IN TRAFFIC PATTERNS'

The City of Calgary acknowledges that reducing Kensington Road to one travel lane in each direction may cause a "slight change in traffic patterns" but says it's not expected to increase congestion along the corridor, and that the impact on traffic flow will be "negligible."

"Narrower roadways reduce travel speeds, making it safer for everyone, especially kids using the crosswalks along the corridor to access the multiple nearby schools and amenities," said the city.

The road travels through the communities of Hillhurst and West Hillhurst.

The City of Calgary's mobility safety coordinator says the changes are in response to findings in a recent collision review and traffic assessment.

"We actively worked with organizations like the West Hillhurst Community Association and others to identify what changes would help address safety concerns we heard from the public and the data we received," Tony Churchill said.

"By implementing these short-term measures, we are prioritizing a safer environment for residents until a permanent solution is established."

The city says it will be evaluating the changes "throughout the fall" and encouraging residents and area businesses to share their feedback.

The input received will help inform the final decision for permanent infrastructure.

For more information on this project you can visit the City of Calgary's website.