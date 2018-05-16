Calgary police say a 45-year-old Lethbridge woman has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of Trisheena Simons outside a northwest bank in February 2017.

Police were called to an RBC Bank at 4820 Northland Drive N.W. at 1:20 a.m. on February 22 for reports of a woman in medical distress.

The victim, idenitfied as 28-year-old Trisheena Simons, was taken to hospital but she died of her injuries two days later.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Crystal Mills, 45, from Lethbridge.

Police say the pair were known to each other and had met just recently before the incident took place.

Officials say it's believed the pair were involved in a violent altercation, but it's not clear what it was about.

Mills has been charged with manslaughter and is expected to appear in Calgary court on May 25.

Anyone with information on this case who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org