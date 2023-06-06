Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals

A dog with a stamp attached to his head was left in a cardboard box at the Canada Post outlet in Milo, Alta on May 17, 2019 (Vulcan County Enforcement Services) A dog with a stamp attached to his head was left in a cardboard box at the Canada Post outlet in Milo, Alta on May 17, 2019 (Vulcan County Enforcement Services)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina