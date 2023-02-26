Charges filed against Canmore man in relation to Friday night shootout

A Canmore man has been charged in relation to a traffic stop that turned into a shootout with police late Friday evening.

The incident took place at 11:15 p.m. Friday, when a Banff RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop in Canmore.

That prompted an exchange of gunfire, before the suspect ran into a wooded area. After police dogs, a helicopter and an emergency response team were called in, the suspect was located, and transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance with serious injuries.

Following an investigation into the incidents leading up to the shooting, Austin Desylva, 27, of Canmore, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Desylva was remanded into custody after a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court March 1.

The investigation is continuing, with police saying more charges may be filed.