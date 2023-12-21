Charges laid after $837K in heavy equipment rented fraudulently, stolen: RCMP

RCMP has laid more than a dozen charges against a man accused of using stolen identities to rent and then steal more than $837,000 of heavy machinery from dealers throughout Alberta.

Police identified several businesses in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Airdrie that were the victims of fraudulently rented heavy equipment.

The fraudulent rentals were part of a larger organized theft scheme, RCMP said, conducted by a “habitual property offender” who was active between Alberta and B.C.

Police believe the operation involved using stolen identities and fraudulently obtained credit to rent equipment from area dealers.

After the suspect rented the equipment, the VIN numbers would be damaged or removed from the equipment. Tracking devices were also removed.

Police were tipped off to the operation after a business owner in Rocky View County contacted them because they suspected stolen property was being stored in their rental units.

After executing a search warrant, RCMP recovered four skid steers and a stolen Ford F350 pickup truck.

Police said some of the equipment was stored awaiting sale, while some had already been sold elsewhere.

More of the stolen property, two mini excavators and a skid steer, were recovered from a job site in Langley, B.C.

Two of the pieces of machinery recovered from a work site in Langley, B.C. are seen in these supplied photos. (Supplied: RCMP)

In total, RCMP said 10 skid steers and two mini excavators were stolen, with an estimated value of $837,231.

Five of the skid steers and two of the mini excavators were recovered, valued at an estimated $577,105.

As a result, RCMP charged Rajneel Prasad, last known to reside in Vancouver, with 19 offences, including:

Eight counts of theft over $5,000;

Eight counts of impersonation; and

Three counts of obliterating a VIN on a motor vehicle.

Police expect another 38 charges to be laid.

Prasad is at large and wanted in connection with these offences.

Anyone with information relating to these thefts, or the whereabouts of Prasad is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or your local police.

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.