Charges laid in Calgary carjacking spree that saw ‘concerning escalation in violence’: police

Two people are facing charges in a string of Calgary carjackings that saw thieves steal – and attempt to steal – multiple vehicles in less than an hour.

All of the incidents happened on Monday, Nov. 4.

The first, an attempted carjacking, was in the 5900 block of Centre Street South at 4:15 p.m.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle in a parking lot when two men approached in a Chevrolet Silverado. Police say one of the men exited the Silverado and tried to get into the victim's vehicle, but he was able to drive away.

Less than five minutes later, police were called to Sue Higgins Park on Southland Drive and Deerfoot Trail S.E., were it's alleged the men ditched the Silverado – which had been stolen earlier that day – and stole a Ford Ranger left running and unattended.

About 15 minutes after that, police say the Ranger was driven into a parking lot in the 5300 block of 72 Avenue S.E., where the men allegedly pulled the driver out of a Toyota Corolla and left in it.

Ten minutes later, the Corolla entered a parking lot in the 5500 block of 51 Avenue S.E. were the men allegedly tried to steal a parked BMW, prompting a struggle between them, the BMW owner and multiple witnesses.

It's alleged the men eventually got back in the Corolla and left.

That same Corolla then crashed in a field near 50 Avenue and 68 Street S.E., where the men were taken into custody.

"Throughout this spree, these suspects showed a concerning escalation in violence and no regard for public safety," said Staff Sgt. Keith Shufelt in a Thursday news release.

"For almost an hour, we had police resources from all over the city focused on tracking and apprehending these individuals to prevent further victimization."

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 30, and Hunter Samson-Boucher, 25, both of Calgary, are each facing multiple charges.

Both remain in custody and are set to appear in court on Dec. 5.

"The majority of these incidents are believed to have been crimes of opportunity and not motivated by organized crime," police explained. "Offenders use stolen vehicles as a means to commit other crimes, conceal their identity and evade police."

Police say as of Thursday, 42 carjackings have been reported in Calgary this year, compared to 51 reported in all of 2023.