Charges laid in Calgary robberies targeting convenience stores, pizza chains

Calgary police released these photos of the suspects involved in a series of robberies at that convenience stores and pizza chains. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police released these photos of the suspects involved in a series of robberies at that convenience stores and pizza chains. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina