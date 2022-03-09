Thieves have been ‘terrorizing’ staff, customers in Calgary store robberies: police

Calgary police are searching for the people responsible for a series of robberies throughout the city that targeted convenience stores and pizza chains.

Police say in each robbery, the offenders were armed with weapons and demand goods while "terrorizing staff and other customers."

Police say one of the suspects is a man with a medium to heavy build who is about 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall and short dark hair, another is a man with a slim build who is about 183 centimetres (6’) tall, and the last is a woman with a slim build and dark-coloured hair who is about 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall.

According to police, the following places have been targeted:

Little Caesars Pizza located at 1705C 17 Ave. S.W. at 9:58 p.m. on Feb. 14;

Little Caesars Pizza located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. N.W. at 8:32 p.m. on Feb. 18;

7-Eleven located at 2903 Centre St. N.W. at 2:02 p.m. on Feb. 22;

7-Eleven located at 1907 8 Ave. N.E. at 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 22;

Circle K located at 8286 Centre St. N.E. at 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 23;

Circle K located at 838 68 St. N.E. at 12:36 a.m. on Feb. 24;

Esso located at 35 Edenwold Dr. N.W. at 3:33 a.m. on Feb. 26;

Husky located at 5316 Macleod Tr. S.W. at 7:30 p.m. on March 1; and

Circle K located at 4242 7 St. S.E. at 7:39 p.m. on March 5.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.