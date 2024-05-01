Charges laid in death of Calgary woman in Redstone

Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a woman in the community of Redstone last month.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. at 9:20 a.m. on April 21 for reports of a woman in medical distress.

First responders attempted to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as Manpreet Kaur, 25, of Calgary.

On Wednesday, Calgary police said Maninderpreet Singh, 22, of Calgary, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Kaur's death.

Investigators believe this homicide is the result of a "fatal domestic assault" between the victim and the accused.

Singh will next appear in court on May 14.

Kaur is Calgary's seventh homicide victim of 2024.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.