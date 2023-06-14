Charges laid in death of southern Alberta woman

A southern Alberta man has been charged in the death of a woman who died after a brutal assault.

Mounties responded to a home in Langdon, Alta., around noon on May 26 after receiving a 911 call.

The victim was found unresponsive and was taken to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

Over a week later, on June 7, she succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP have identified the victim as 56-year-old Audra Demolitor.

Scott Demolitor, 31, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Demolitor remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

Langdon is located roughly 20 kilometres east of Calgary.