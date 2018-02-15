A 43-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a crash in a parking lot in the city’s southeast last summer that killed two siblings.

Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. on August 2, 2017 for reports of a crash.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling northbound on 46 Street when if veered off the road and hit a sedan that was exiting the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died the next day.

Friends identified the victims as siblings Ritvik Bale, 21, and Rashmi Bale, 24.

James Robert Farkas, 43, of Calgary is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.