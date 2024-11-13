Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal

Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South for reports of a verbal argument between a man and woman.

Arriving officers approached the man, but he ran off.

"He located a running truck nearby and forced out the driver," police said in a news release. "As the vehicle proceeded to leave the parking lot, police observed a passenger inside – and it was unknown at the time if the individual was a victim of the carjacking."

Police allege the accused drove erratically and at high speeds as he tried to evade officers, at one time swerving at oncoming traffic.

"Given the significant danger to the public, police intercepted the vehicle at 43 Street South, using a vehicle intervention technique to immobilize it."

The action left both the police vehicle and the stolen truck coming to rest in a canal.

While police say the driver attempted to flee on foot, he was arrested.

No injures were reported, and the passenger in the vehicle was determined to be the woman the driver had been arguing with initially

The driver, a 33-year-old Nobleford resident, and the passenger, a 35-year-old Lethbridge woman, are facing a multitude of charges.