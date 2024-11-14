CALGARY
    Charges laid in string of Calgary cannabis store robberies

    Calgary police say charges have been laid in a string of robberies at local cannabis stores.

    Six dispensaries, a liquor store and a convenience store were hit between July 30 and Oct. 15.

    The accused was arrested during the Oct. 15 robbery, which happened at a Circle K convenience store along Sirocco Drive S.W.

    It's alleged the accused used a firearm while robbing the store, demanding food and cigarettes.

    Officers were able to locate and arrest him shortly after he fled.

    The accused, a 39-year-man, is facing more than two dozen charges.

    He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

