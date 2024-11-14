Charges laid in string of Calgary cannabis store robberies

Calgary police say charges have been laid in a string of robberies at local cannabis stores.

Six dispensaries, a liquor store and a convenience store were hit between July 30 and Oct. 15.

The accused was arrested during the Oct. 15 robbery, which happened at a Circle K convenience store along Sirocco Drive S.W.

It's alleged the accused used a firearm while robbing the store, demanding food and cigarettes.

Officers were able to locate and arrest him shortly after he fled.

The accused, a 39-year-man, is facing more than two dozen charges.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.