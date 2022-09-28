Charges laid in ‘targeted’ South Calgary shooting: police

Calgary police have arrested a suspect in a brazen daytime shooting in South Calgary on Tuesday that sent two men to hospital.

Gunfire erupted in the 1700 block of 28th Avenue S.W. around 4:10 p.m.

Officers found one victim at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Later, officers learned a Good Samaritan had attempted to take a second man, who appeared to be injured, to hospital before they arrived.

However, the man instead insisted on being dropped off downtown in the 700 block of 11th Street S.W.

Officers located him in a residence two blocks away.

He was taken into custody and transported to hospital with minor injuries sustained during the shooting, and has since been charged.

Moses Danto, 27, of Calgary, is accused of the following:

Careless use of afirearm;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm without a licence;

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition;

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;

Failure to comply with a probation order; and

Possession of a firearm or weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Police found multiple firearm casings and a loaded .45 calibre pistol at the scene of the shooting.

"It is believed that this shooting was targeted and that multiple individuals were involved," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.