Charges pending against Langdon, Alta. man in fatal attack

A 31-year-old resident of Langdon, Alberta, faces charges in relation to a fatal assault.

On May 26, at 12:10 p.m., Strathmore and Langdon RCMP responded to reports of an assault at a Langdon residence. They discovered a woman who was unresponsive and transported her to hospital in serious condition.

The man was arrested at the scene.

Wednesday, the woman died in hospital. An autopsy was performed Thursday in Calgary at the Chief Medical Examiners office.

The investigation continues, with charges pending.