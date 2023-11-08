Chestermere city council renews call to take Alberta to court

Chestermere city council says the province is delaying its court case over a controversial inspection report that suggested the community was not being governed properly.

Chestermere's council, chief administrative officers (CAOs) and Mayor Jeff Colvin have accused Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver of "unfair and unjust treatment."

In March, the province released an official review of the management of the council's affairs, which alleged the city was being mismanaged.

Chestermere city council launched a judicial review of the 200-page document, called the Cuff Report, in September.

At that time, city council said the province was ignoring its concerns over the inspection.

Officials now say that instead of assisting with the review, the minister "is attempting to slow down the process."

"Despite a court order, the city has not received the evidence that lead to the investigation, the very same evidence the city has been requesting to see since the start of the inspection, and have been continually denied by municipal affairs," Chestermere city council wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night.

In a statement last week, Chestermere says it is committed to the legal battle.

"Our city's future is of paramount importance to us, and the city council's decision to support the CAO's legal action underscores our dedication to protect the interests of Chestermere and its residents," Colvin said in a statement on Nov. 2.

"We believe in upholding the principles of local governance, and this decision demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Chestermere continues to thrive and prosper."

Chestermere says it expects to increase its effort to fight back against the inspection report in the coming months.