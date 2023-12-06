Child, adult taken to hospital after N.E. Calgary crash
A child and an adult were taken to hospital following a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. around 1:15 p.m. for a collision involving a bus and a sedan, the Calgary Fire Department confirmed.
A Calgary traffic camera near the scene shows several emergency vehicles at the scene, including multiple ambulances, police cruisers and a fire truck.
Police are investigating the crash.
This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated as more details become available…
