    Child, adult taken to hospital after N.E. Calgary crash

    Several emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. for an incident involving a pedestrian on Dec. 6, 2023. (Source: X/@yyctransport) Several emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. for an incident involving a pedestrian on Dec. 6, 2023. (Source: X/@yyctransport)

    A child and an adult were taken to hospital following a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. around 1:15 p.m. for a collision involving a bus and a sedan, the Calgary Fire Department confirmed.

    A Calgary traffic camera near the scene shows several emergency vehicles at the scene, including multiple ambulances, police cruisers and a fire truck.

    Police are investigating the crash.

    This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated as more details become available…

