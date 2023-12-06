Child, adult taken to hospital after N.E. Calgary crash

A child and an adult were taken to hospital following a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. around 1:15 p.m. for a collision involving a bus and a sedan, the Calgary Fire Department confirmed.

A Calgary traffic camera near the scene shows several emergency vehicles at the scene, including multiple ambulances, police cruisers and a fire truck.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Whitehorn Dr and 36 St NE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/XJYIN4OMIY — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 6, 2023

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated as more details become available…