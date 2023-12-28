Child-care costs could rise for some Alberta parents as daycares consider leaving fee support program
Some daycare operators in the province are considering opting out of the Alberta Affordability Grant for child-care programs, which is concerning to parents who could see their payments skyrocket in the new year as a result.
The program is a joint arrangement between the federal and provincial governments and is targeting $10-a-day daycare by 2026, dependent on family incomes and other factors.
Under the program, federal funding limits child-care fees for parents by providing grants to operators who are later reimbursed for costs based on a fixed rate set out by the provincial government.
Come Jan. 1, grants to operators are increasing per space which means parents will pay less, however, there are challenges for operators with the funding model forcing some to consider leaving.
Scott Quan, a father of three, received a letter earlier this month from Sunny South Day Care Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., informing parents that it was considering leaving the program come January.
“A lot of uncertainty, a lot of stress just on what is going to happen to us in the future and what we have to do employment-wise,” he says.
According to the letter from the owners, Tobi Horon and Bailee Procee, the new contract would be “financially devastating.”
“Transparently, this new agreement presents terms that threaten the very existence of our program,” the letter reads.
“As a result, we are forced to anticipate the very real possibility that we may not be able to sign into this next phase of the grant, which would mean a need to charge parents full, pre-grant fees, effective February.”
For Quan’s family, that translates to a major increase in fees.
“From $600 a month to $3,000 a month which would greatly impact how we parent and how we are able to work,” he says.
“It would boil down to if this grant was not available through our daycare, one of our paychecks would basically be going strictly to daycare so it’s not just financially feasible for us.”
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs, representing some 20,000 daycares across the province, says operators are struggling with several factors in the contract.
“Operators are frustrated, they’re fearful, they’re stressed out. The impact on their businesses, their investments, their personal health the last two years has been a lot,” says association chair Krystal Churcher.
She owns a child-care centre in Fort McMurray and runs another out of a school in Calgary, and says the scheduling of payments also poses a major challenge.
Under the program, parents pay around $15 a day per child at the start of the month and operators submit the claims and are later reimbursed from the grant funding from the government.
“The problem that we’re having is that money isn’t instantly refunded by the government it takes 40 to 45 days,” she says.
“All of that income then is not coming back to your childcare operator for 40 or 45 days. It’s really difficult to cover the overhead of a childcare centre like your rent, your wages, your insurances without access to your revenue.”
The provincial government has provided funding to operators that amounts to a three per cent increase in program fees to help cover increased costs.
However, Churcher says operators are also limited with what they can use the funding for and they don’t take inflation into account.
“We’re in a private business situation that is completely government-controlled and regulated without having engagement over that or consultation or input. It’s very frustrating and I think people are starting to see the impacts the loss of control over the decisions they have,” she says.
“Over the last two years, we’ve seen record high inflation, we’ve seen utility costs skyrocketing, food costs are through the roof. If parents are struggling at home with the cost of groceries, imagine a child-care centre with a food program that hasn’t been able to increase their fees for two years.”
Operators, like Sunny South Day Care Centre, are now considering opting out of the program or making major cutbacks, which according to its letter to parents includes cancelling meal programs and field trips, cutting salaries or laying off staff, or hiring less experienced educators.
The new contract is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, with a deadline for operators to sign on by Jan. 31, 2024, leaving operators little time to make difficult choices.
“The biggest issue you’re going to see across the province over the next 15 months is financially, centres are not going to be able to stay open under this program,” says Churcher.
The provincial government allocated $32.8 million in 2023 to operators through a one-time grant to help with inflationary and administrative costs.
There are also wage top-ups, infant care incentives and subsidies for eligible families available.
“Alberta’s government is focused on ensuring life remains affordable for families and businesses. Affordable child care creates opportunities, keeping money in the pockets of parents,” says Ashli Barrett, press secretary for the Minister of Children and Family Services.
“Alberta’s government is also offering a one-time grant early next year for operators who submitted their financial reporting for the 2022-23 Affordability Grant that ended on March 31, 2022. This grant will help cover some of the costs of associated with financial reporting requirements.”
Parents looking for information or have concerns about child-care programs in Alberta can call the Child Care Connect line at 1-844-5165 or email cs.childcareconnect@gov.ab.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote N.W.T.
The military says a rescue operation is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Edmonton
-
Deaths of two officers 'haunt' Edmonton police chief
Edmonton's police chief says the "line of duty" deaths of two officers in 2023 will stay with him and others forever.
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
Vancouver
-
Overpass strike in Delta closes Highway 99 southbound
A truck collided with an overpass in Delta Thursday, prompting road closures and a heavy presence of first responders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
'Damage consistent with bullet holes': Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired at residence
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
'I will not go out back': Moncton landlord worried about tenant safety
Peter LeBlanc needs to find a new tenant for his downtown Moncton apartment building. The landlord said the vacancy is the result of a current tenant no longer feeling like it’s safe place to live.
-
'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding
Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind
Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Toronto
-
Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.
-
Citizen's tip helps police apprehend suspect wanted in Richmond Hill axe attack
Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Montreal
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Beaconsfield lawsuit against City of Montreal over taxes grows to $15 million
The City of Beaconsfield is taking the City of Montreal to court because it feels it is being overtaxed by the centre city.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Arnprior Aerospace to close after 70 years in operation
The company opened in Arnprior in 1954 as a Boeing operation and will be closing its doors on March 6, 2024.
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
-
Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot
Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon recruiting Aussie paramedics to help with record emergency calls
Amid a record year for emergency calls, Saskatoon’s ambulance service has turned to Australia for a pool of new recruits.
Northern Ontario
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Winnipeg
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Regina
-
Huge plume of smoke seen at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews were called out to Wheat City Metals in Regina for a report of a fire on Thursday afternoon.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid following death of man in Regina
A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a death in Regina on Dec. 22.