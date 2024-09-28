Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary

A child was treated at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being bitten by a coyote on Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of MacEwan Ridge Circle Northwest.

Calgary EMS said the child was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The coyote reportedly ran away.

CTV News Calgary has reached out to police for more information.

According to the Alberta government’s human-wildlife conflict page, if you do come across a coyote you should throw rocks, sticks or other objects toward it.

You should also shout in a deep voice and maintain eye contact.

If the coyote continues to approach, back away slowly and move toward buildings or human activity.

Do not turn away or run because this will encourage the coyote to chase you.

Coyote sightings are not unusual in Calgary; the city does post warnings when the animals are spotted within city limits.

If you see a coyote, you can call Alberta Fish and Wildlife or 911 if you feel the situation warrants it.