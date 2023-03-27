Child injured in southern Alberta school bus crash

Alberta RCMP say a child suffered a concussion after a school bus and pickup truck crashed near Coalhurst on Monday.

The school bus had 18 students on board when the collision occurred in the intersection of Township Road 10-2 and Range Road 232 at 8:50 a.m.

Coaldale RCMP say a child with a concussion was taken to hospital, as well as the driver of the bus who suffered serious injures.

RCMP say it's expected the bus driver will make a full recovery.

A 25-year-old Coalhurst man is charged with failing to obey a yield sign. His name hasn't been release.

RCMP say he remains in hospital with serious injuries.