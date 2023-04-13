Children with disabilities to feature as models in Calgary fashion show

In a move to be more inclusive, children with disabilities will work the runway at an upcoming fashion show in Calgary.

They're represented by an Edmonton-based talent agency that represents models who have disabilities.

Kello Inclusive was founded by Katie MacMillan after watching her 13-year-old daughter, Kelty Allenach, navigate the fashion industry as a model with cerebral palsy, and who uses a wheelchair.

Kelty Allenach (Kello Inclusive)

KELTY

"We had some experiences in the industry that were good, but many of which left us feeling like no one really knew what to do with disability. So we wanted to do better, which was our reason for starting Kello Inclusive," said MacMillan.

Now, with three years experience as a model working in fashion shows and photoshoots, the young model says her favourite experiences are backstage and behind the scenes, spending time with other children with disabilities.

"They know what it feels like," she said.

She'll be a model at the upcoming Toronto Kids Fashion Week show in Calgary on April 15.

Annika Van Vliet (Kello Inclusive)

ANNIKA

Annika Van Vliet is another model represented by Kello Inclusive, and travelled from Vancouver for the show.

The 14-year-old has Down syndrome, and has plans beyond Calgary to feature in more fashion shows in New York and Paris.

"It's because I'm confident and nice," she said.

"The opportunities coming are wonderful," said her mother, Lisa Van Vliet.

"The world has opened up and the level of inclusion now is astounding. It's awesome."

James Fridman (Kello Inclusive)

JAMES

James Fridman has cerebral palsy and is vision-impaired, yet the Calgary teen loves to perform and is keen to try new things.

"That might be good for other people to try it, too, so they can get inspired to do it," said Fridman.

"So other people (with disabilities) can try it, too."

The fashion show organizers say the industry is moving in an inclusive direction.

"Whether models are walking the runway, or rolling the runway as we call it, we're really just looking for that beautiful personality to shine through," said Brooke Anderson, one of the producers and choreographer for Toronto Kids Fashion Week.

Anderson says inclusivity is important for the show, which is often a launch pad for young talent to find other work in performing and modelling.

The camaraderie often inspires her.

"These kids are really cheering each other on and really building a community and it's honestly quite beautiful to see," said Anderson.

The shows run Saturday at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre at 1, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

For more information, visit:

https://www.tkfw.ca/tickets

https://www.kelloinclusive.org