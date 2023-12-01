Chilly overnight followed by a breezy mixed bag Saturday in Calgary

The warming trend has begun.

You won’t notice it in the morning, though. At 8 a.m., it will feel closer to -13 with the wind chill. In the afternoon the daytime high will be slightly higher than Friday at 1°C.

It will be gusty throughout the day with gusts out of the west between 35-50 km/h in Calgary (gusts 70-80 km/h possible from Lethbridge to Pincher Creek).

Cold overnight, windy Saturday

While we in southern Alberta get the wind, some cloudy periods and warmer temperatures this weekend, the southern interior of B.C. will get a decent whack of snow Saturday and Sunday.

Many mountain passes will be messy for driving. Later on Sunday, some of that snow will likely carry into Banff and Canmore.

Here is a look at snow totals for the whole weekend.

Snow forecast for Sunday, Dec.3

On our side of the Rockies, this incoming system will create a W and SW wind that will knock our temperatures up, especially through early next week.

By Tuesday it is likely we will get into the plus double digits.

Temperatures warm up through the week of Dec.1-5

Phyl Wilson sent this picture of the Beaver Moon he took on Nov 26. So is this as plane? Or was Santa excited to test out the new sleigh? Thanks for this entertaining picture Phyl!