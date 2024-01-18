Chinook Blast set to return to Calgary for fourth annual festival

If you want to have a blast this winter, a popular festival is returning in the first week of February.

This will be the fourth year that Chinook Blast will take over Olympic Plaza and other locations across the city.

Chinook Blast is a winter festival in Calgary. (Facebook/@ChinookBlast)

Installations will include art and light shows, pop-up galleries and music.

Today, there was a mini-event to kick off Chinook Blast, with music and performances.

Last year, more than 370,000 people attended the festival, bringing more than $13 million into Calgary’s economy.

Chinook Blast returns to downtown Calgary for its fourth year between Feb.2 and Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo: Jason Zeller)

This year, it's getting even bigger, as more Calgary organizations look to join in the festivities, said Chinook Blast executive committee member Jeff Hessell.

"Some of the great summer festivals and other iconic groups in the city are now joining Chinook Blast looking to be part of our winter when they’re typically more of a summer event or summer activity, Hessell said, "so seeing groups like WinSport Canada, seeing the zoo, Globalfest and Jazzfest – which are just really great additions and we expect that to grow every year."

The scene on Stephen Avenue Saturday night, during the Glow Festival and Block Heater Music Festival, both of which are part of Calgary's Chinook Blast. (Photo credit: Stephen Hunt)

The festival runs Feb. 2-19. You can learn more at ChinookBlast.ca.