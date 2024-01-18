CALGARY
Calgary

    • Chinook Blast set to return to Calgary for fourth annual festival

    Chinook Blast returns Feb.2-19 to Olympic Plaza and other venues around Calgary. Last year, the winter celebration generated $13 million for the local economy. Chinook Blast returns Feb.2-19 to Olympic Plaza and other venues around Calgary. Last year, the winter celebration generated $13 million for the local economy.
    Share

    If you want to have a blast this winter, a popular festival is returning in the first week of February.

    This will be the fourth year that Chinook Blast will take over Olympic Plaza and other locations across the city.

    Chinook Blast is a winter festival in Calgary. (Facebook/@ChinookBlast)

    Installations will include art and light shows, pop-up galleries and music.

    Today, there was a mini-event to kick off Chinook Blast, with music and performances.

    Last year, more than 370,000 people attended the festival, bringing more than $13 million into Calgary’s economy.

    Chinook Blast returns to downtown Calgary for its fourth year between Feb.2 and Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo: Jason Zeller)

    This year, it's getting even bigger, as more Calgary organizations look to join in the festivities, said Chinook Blast executive committee member Jeff Hessell.

    "Some of the great summer festivals and other iconic groups in the city are now joining Chinook Blast looking to be part of our winter when they’re typically more of a summer event or summer activity, Hessell said, "so seeing groups like WinSport Canada, seeing the zoo, Globalfest and Jazzfest – which are just really great additions and we expect that to grow every year."

    The scene on Stephen Avenue Saturday night, during the Glow Festival and Block Heater Music Festival, both of which are part of Calgary's Chinook Blast. (Photo credit: Stephen Hunt)

    The festival runs Feb. 2-19. You can learn more at ChinookBlast.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News