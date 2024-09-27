Chris Jericho, co-stars bring 'Dark Match' to Calgary International Film Festival

Canadian pro-wrestler and actor Chris Jericho and his co-stars walked the CIFF red carpet on Thursday night for the screening of the wrestling horror flick Dark Match.

The film is about a struggling wrestler who joins fellow grapplers in a series of bouts in the backwoods and soon discovers it's run by a cult leader with devious motives.

Jericho says he normally doesn't mix wrestling with other projects but when he read the script, he had a change of heart.

"It's all around the board a great Canadian film, and filmed in Edmonton, which, once again, I think we're really putting a lot of focus into the filmmaking scene in Alberta, between Calgary and Edmonton," Jericho said.

"It really is making Alberta kind of one of the meccas of Canadian filmmaking, which will attract a lot more filmmakers to make movies here."

There is an encore screening of Dark Match on Sunday, at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook at 11 a.m.