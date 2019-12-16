CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department received an early Christmas present Monday: 3000 smoke alarms from Kidde Canada to help prevent fatalities from house fires.

The gift, valued at $115,000 will be used as part of the CFD’s home safety program.

Since 1996. Calgary firefighters have been knocking on doors across the city, sharing important home safety information, as well as inspecting, installing and replacing batteries in smoke alarms.

"This is a significant donation and this is going to help us carry on our programs into the future." said deputy chief Ken Uzeloc. "You’ve got a 50 per cent better chance of surviving a house fire if you have a working smoke alarm."

More than 450,000 homes have been visited since the home safety program began, with over 30,000 smoke alarms installed and almost 20,000 batteries replaced.

This year alone, CFD has visited 25,000 homes.

If you have concerns about your home smoke alarm, the CFD urges you to call 311 for guidance.