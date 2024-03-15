CALGARY
Calgary

    • Chrystia Freeland meets with energy leaders in Calgary

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Calgary on Friday to speak with people in the energy and clean electricity sectors.

    All meetings are closed to the media.

    This follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Calgary on Wednesday.

    Trudeau met with Premier Danielle Smith, before stopping at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and speaking about the federal government’s national dental care plan.

    He also met and spoke with seniors in northeast Calgary.

