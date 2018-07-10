

CTV Calgary Staff





Chuckwagon driver Obrey Motowylo was injured during the eighth heat of the Rangeland Derby at the Calgary Stampede on Tuesday night.

Motowylo, who was in lane four, was thrown from his wagon while circling the barrels in the infield at the start of the race.

The 46-year-old from Bluffton, Alberta is driving under the League Projects Ltd. tarp.

The three outriders were able to complete the turn around the track without running into him.

Motowylo was loaded into an ambulance in the infield and taken to hospital. He suffered a broken collar bone and is undergoing further testing in hospital.

His injuries have taken the reins out of his hands but another driver is stepping in so Motowylo’s family can still compete.

The other competitors in the Rangeland Derby say that when one of their own is hurt, that's when they can show their true colours.

"When something like that happens, everybody comes in and helps out. Whether it be morning chores in the barn or walking horses, I am sure the Motowylo family has gotten lots of offers of help," said Codey McCurrach, who has agreed to drive Motowylo's chuckwagon for the rest of the tournament.

Motowylo's sons will continue as assistant driver and outrider on the team.

The World Pro Chuckwagon Association said track conditions were a bit sticky at the time because of the rain but it is not known if that may have been a factor in the incident.