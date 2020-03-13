CALGARY -- Gatherings of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have been cancelled worldwide, the latest official statement from the church's administrations says.

"Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice," reads a letter sent to members Thursday.

The gatherings include:

Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings

All public worship services, including sacrament meetings

Branch, ward and stake activities

All essential meetings will be conducted online and church leaders will be working out ways to provide sacrament to members at least once a month.

Earlier this week, church officials announced it would be making changes to the general conference scheduled in Utah next month.