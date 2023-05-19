Cigarette suspected of sparking at least one of two southwest Calgary grass fires

The fire department says a grass fire that came close to some homes in southwest Calgary on Friday afternoon was likely sparked by a cigarette butt.

The fire began near 69th Street and 14th Avenue S.W. just after 4 p.m.

Winds spread the blaze quickly.

The fire spread into the Strathcona Ravine and came within throwing distance of a few homes.

Firefighters set up at various places around the ravine to protect homes.

Homeowners helped fire crews ward off the flames with garden hoses.

The fire was brought under control.

No one was hurt.

There was no damage to structures.

Firefighters remained on scene into Friday night, putting out hot spots in the brush.

The fire department warns that with these extremely dry conditions, cigarette butts must not be thrown on the ground.

And there was another fire in Fish Creek Provincial Park on Friday night.

It broke out near the Votier's Flats parking lot at the far southern end of Elbow Drive around 8:20 p.m.

The fire generated small flames in some spots and quite a bit of smoke.

Firefighters went into the bush and attacked the flames with foam.

No injuries are reported and there's no word on the cause.