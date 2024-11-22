Cineplex rolls out free refills on pop, popcorn at theatres

Starting Friday, avid moviegoers won't go thirsty or run out of salty, buttery treats while enjoying the latest films at all Cineplex theatres.

That's because the company is now offering a free refill on all large popcorn and large fountain drink purchases by guests.

Officials say the opportunity is available without any special membership.

"This promotion is open to all Cineplex guests," a news release sent on Friday said.

"Movie-goers can now savour even more of their favorite movie snack—popcorn—and drinks."

The free refill only applies once on the same day, same visit to the theatre.

Delivery orders are excluded from the refill service.