CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is proposing a decrease to the property taxe rate for 2021, while cutting its budget by more than $90 million dollars as it deals with the impact of an ongoing recession and COVID-19.

Carla Male, the City of Calgary’s chief financial officer, presented the mid-cycle adjustments to the One Calgary Service Plans and Budgets report Monday to council.

Mid-cycle adjustments are a regular part of the City’s budget cycle. Proposed adjustments include $26 million identified by the Solutions for Achieving Value and Excellent (SAVE) program, which was directed by council to find ways to find ways to reduce costs.

The city is proposing an overall tax rate decrease of 1.66 per cent for 2021, exceeding council’s direction for a 0 per cent decrease.

According to the city, some savings will replace a one-time rebate for 2021 previously directed by council with permanent reductions.

"After taking into account the one-time rebate approved by council for last year's taxes, the result will be an overall decrease of 0.55% for non-residential and 0.67% for residential taxpayers (including a small one-time rebate in 2021)," said City of Calgary officials in a statement. "Specific tax rates for 2021 will vary depending on property type and changes in assessment value."

The typical single residential home would see an average net 0 per cent decrease.

The city’s four-year budget approved in 2018 called for a tax rate increase of 3.23 per cent in 2021.

The mid-cycle adjustments are expected to result in a reduction of approximately 162 full-time equivalent positions from the previously approved 2021 levels.

The proposed changes have not been approved. Calgarians are able to provide feedback to the city until Nov. 23 when council will debate and vote the proposal.

More information can be found online at City of Calgary Mid-Cycle Adjustments.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.