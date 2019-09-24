The city is hosting an open house Tuesday evening about mitigating the risk of flooding in the community of Sunnyside, through the Sunnyside Flood Barrier Project.

It’s been more than six years since water inundated parts of Calgary, including Sunnyside, where about 400 homes were damaged, but the bad memories haven't faded yet, says Charlie Lund, chair of Hillhurst-Sunnyside's flood committee.

"What we’d like to see is the city raising our berm to the point where it is effective," said Lund, whose basement was among hundreds flooded in 2013.

"I cannot walk up and down the streets (every day) in June without people stopping and saying, 'Do you think we’re going to flood?' or 'What about the rain later this week? Should I be emptying out my basement?’ Lund said in an interview with CTV News.

The city is considering a few different options; the height, length and aesthetics of the berm will be determined after more studies and community consultations are done.

The information session and open house take place from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. at Sunnyside School (211 7th Street N.W.)