The city wants to hear your opinion on the shared electric scooter pilot program.

Started in July and running for 16 months, the pilot program means 1,500 electric scooters from two companies, Lime and Bird, are available for use around the downtown core.

The survey is seeking feedback from people who have and haven’t used the service and will be available until Oct. 6.

"Citizen and business feedback will be used to help inform future improvements to the pilot and ultimately help determine if shared mobility services, such as scooter share, will be implemented permanently," said Andrew Sedor, a business development coordinator with the city.

Feedback from the survey will be presented to a city council committee later this year.

The scooters have proven to be popular since the launch two months ago, with riders covering more than 1.1 million kilometres so far.

"The data so far shows us that many Calgarians are using the scooters for short trips, to complete the last leg of their journey within the downtown core , but this data can only tell us so much," said Sedor.

"Through the survey, we look forward to hearing about the experiences of those using the scooters, as well as those sharing the pathways and sidewalks with them."

To ensure the safety of both riders and those around them over the winter months, the scooters will be removed in November and will return March 16, 2020.

The survey can be found online.

More information on the pilot program can be found on the city’s website.