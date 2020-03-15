CALGARY -- BREAKING: The City of Calgary has announced a state of local emergency due to COVID-19.

This is a breaking news update. More to come. Original story follow.

Calgary officials will hold a news conference at 8:45 p.m. to update the public on its response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be joined by Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and City Manager David Duckworth.

It comes after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced all K-12 and post-secondary classes would be cancelled and daycares temporarily closed until further notice.

The number of cases in the province jumped to 56 on Sunday, the single-largest day-over-day increase since the disease was first detected.

